Rooting for a Rutabaga renaissance

December 1, 2019

Childhood chores aren't enough to dampen Connie Sobchak's enthusiasm for rutabaga - an underrated root vegetable that deserves a renaissance.

Another soup – Sweet Potato and Red Lentil!

November 29, 2019

As I sit here it is -5 (feeling like -10 and going to drop down to -13 later). So that calls for only one thing. A big bowl of something steaming and filling and nourishing for the soul. I've wanted …

Processing Vacation on Order for 2020

November 28, 2019

I think we ran out of frozen peaches in April 2019. Corn even sooner. May was tough. That transition between enjoying the previous seasons’ harvest and the new harvest felt like eons. Even though, I do tend to allow myself …

Wonder really is a survival skill

November 27, 2019

I read this quote as I skimmed The Curious Nature Guide: Explore the Natural Wonders All Around You, by Clare Walker Leslie and it stuck with me. It's at the heart of what I hope my kids get out of school... and life, …

Best of Pemberton Fall Dinner: Pine mushrooms and deer burgers!

November 14, 2019

This is a good time of year for eating well in Pemberton. Hopefully fresh deer meat, winter squash, mashed Sieglinde potatoes, and sautéed pine mushrooms! A healthier plate will also include sautéed chard – but I prefer to save my …

Winterizing your garden

November 5, 2019

The crops are in, the first frost has decimated whatever was left, markets are over, but the work isn't over yet. In fact, it's often one of the busiest times for farmers. That last push is crucial, and it can …

Soup for (F)all seasons!

October 28, 2019

I just took the dog for a walk. It was chilly and windy. It was Fall in Pemberton. There's only one thing for those kind of days and that's a delicious, hearty bowl of soup with some fresh crusty bread, …

