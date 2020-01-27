This is what we did in December: gathered with intention, drank vegan eggnog (courtesy @pembydistillery), reviewed cookbooks by testing out page upon page of recipe and planned for the best Christmas morning breakfast. What will January bring, apart from an impending Arctic outflow? Stay tuned.

This is what we did in December: gathered with intention, drank vegan eggnog (courtesy @pembydistillery), reviewed cookbooks by testing out page upon page of recipe and planned for the best Christmas morning breakfast. What will January bring, apart from an impending Arctic outflow? Stay tuned.

We just wised up to the wonderful hacks of the inter web and added a linktree so you can easily link to any of the latest features on the blog. Wahoo!

We just wised up to the wonderful hacks of the inter web and added a linktree so you can easily link to any of the latest features on the blog. Wahoo!

With the help of her unofficial nature mentors, @natalierousseau108, @kerawillis, an old cottonwood tree, a jar full of buds, her entire household supply of olive oil, and her favourite forest sprite, @pembygrl gleans a little more insight into the phrase “all my relations.” Link in bio! We’ve made it easier to click through to our feature stories!

With the help of her unofficial nature mentors, @natalierousseau108, @kerawillis, an old cottonwood tree, a jar full of buds, her entire household supply of olive oil, and her favourite forest sprite, @pembygrl gleans a little more insight into the phrase “all my relations.” Link in bio! We’ve made it easier to click through to our feature stories!